Kate Mulgrew on TEA AT FIVE: 'They Wanted Me to Play It But I Said No'

Click Here for More Articles on TEA AT FIVE

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Faye Dunaway, who just wrapped up her run in the Broadway-bound play Tea at Five, has been fired from the production after reports of "hostile and dangerous" backstage antics.

A rep told the New York Post, "The producers of 'Tea at Five' announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway. Plans are in development to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn."

Stage and screen star Kate Mulgrew, who starred in the play in its 2003 run. The "Orange is the New Black" star recently told People, "They wanted me to play it but I said no. Faye Dunaway is doing it," she said.

"I played it for a long time. She was still living [then]. She died when I was in performance at the Promenade in New York City. It was just the last wave of interest in her life."

Click here to read the full interview.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You