Breaking: Faye Dunaway Parts Ways with Broadway-Bound TEA AT FIVE

According to the New York Post, Faye Dunaway, who just wrapped up her run in the Broadway-bound play Tea at Five, has been fired from the production.

A rep told NYP: "The producers of 'Tea at Five' announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway. Plans are in development to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn."

The Academy Award-winner played Katharine Hepburn in the out-of-town tryout in Boston. The Matthew Lombardo play is directed by Tony Award nominee John Tillinger.

Tea at Five is an intimate look at Katharine Hepburn, at home, in her Fenwick estate in old Saybrook, Connecticut. The play takes place in 1983 after Hepburn was injured in a car crash. The accident affords the now legendary star an opportunity to reflect on her turbulent childhood, the triumphs and failures of her career and her heart-breaking romance with Spencer Tracy.

The Boston creative team consisted of Scott Pask (set design) Kevin Adams (lighting), Jane Greenwood (costumes), John Gromada (sound), Tom Watson (wigs), and Aaron Rhyne (projections).





