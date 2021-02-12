Kate Baldwin, Ethan Slater, Jason Gotay and More Featured on THE WELLSONGS PROJECT, Released Today

Broadway Records announced today the release of THE WELLSONGS PROJECT, a collection of 16 new songs performed by an all-star broadway cast including Kate Baldwin, Christine Andreas, Lisa Howard, Ethan Slater, Jason Gotay, Margo Seibert, Allie Trimm, Lisa Brescia, Bradley Gibson, Halle Hunt, Marissa McGowan, Michael Mendez, Will Reynolds, and Vishal Vaidya. Pre-orders for the CD of THE WELLSONGS PROJECT are available today on BroadwayRecords.com and other major music retailers including Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com ahead of a March 5th release. The digital album is now available wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com.

THE WELLSONGS PROJECT sprang from occupational therapist Michael A. Pizzi's work with children with special needs and their families, giving them a voice to empower them more fully. "Those children and families are the heroes among us," said Pizzi. "I brought composers with me to interview these children and their families, then each composer would write a song for and about each child. The project eventually took on a life of its own as THE WELLSONGS PROJECT, creating awareness that disability does not mean inability."

THE WELLSONGS PROJECT Track Listing:

1. Sunshine - Music and Lyrics by Brett Boles, sung by Marissa McGowan

2. My Perfect Day - Music and Lyrics by Nicky Phillips, sung by Lisa Brescia

3. One One Direction - Music by Rick Bassett, Lyrics by Jessica Fleitman, sung by Vishal Vaidya

4. My Very Own Dog - Music by Jeff Saver, Lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz, sung by Margo Seibert

5. Greta - Music and Lyrics by Grace Goodrich, sung by Will Reynolds

6. Nothing Like Being On A Train - Music by Jeff Saver, Lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz, sung by Ethan Slater

7. Cheer Girl - Music and Lyrics by Nicky Phillips, sung by Allie Trimm

8. Erin - Music and Lyrics by Jenna Pasquale, sung by Bradley Gibson

9. Spaceship - Music and Lyrics by Jahn Sood, sung by Jason Gotay

10. I Love You - Music and Lyrics by Brett Boles, sung by Halle Hunt

11. Para Ti - Music and Lyrics by Brett Boles, sung by Michael Mendez

12. The Mother's Touch - Music and Lyrics by Ben Bonnema, sung by Lisa Howard

13. Gordon - Music and Lyrics by Brett Boles, sung by Kate Baldwin

14. Something Beautiful - Music by Ben Boecker, Lyrics by Ben Boecker and Michael Pizzi, sung by Christine Andreas

15. I Love You (Bonus Track) - sung by Michael Pizzi

16. Para Ti (Bonus Track) - sung by Juan

THE WELLSONGS PROJECT is produced by Michael A. Pizzi with music direction by Brian Cavanagh-Strong. It is engineered by James Yost, mixed by Jahn Sood and mastered by Patrick Derivaz

For more information about THE WELLSONGS PROJECT, visit www.wellsongsproject.com on instragram @thewellsongsproject and facebook @wellsongsproject