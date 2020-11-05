Kara Lindsay Talks Baseball and Broadway On BREAK A BAT!
The episode is available wherever you get your podcasts.
Kara Lindsay steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 58 of Break a Bat!
The episode is available wherever you get your podcasts and you can also listen here:
Lindsay has cemented herself as a favorite among Broadway fans through her memorable performances in roles such as Katherine Plumber in Newsies, Glinda in Wicked, and Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.
This week, Lindsay and host Al Malafronte share some laughs and stories as they chat about everything from Italian holiday traditions, earworm lyrics in Newsies, her time spent with Carole King, and much more! The conversation was not without some love for the baseball fans, as we also revisited Lindsay's National Anthem performance at Citi Field during the Mets' pennant-winning 2015 season! Lindsay's always positive disposition and great sense of humor made for the perfect kickoff to the holiday season on Break a Bat!
