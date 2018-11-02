Kaley Ann Voorhees, Eryn LeCroy, and Kelsey Connolly to Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Phantom of the Opera is welcoming three new ladies to its cast!

Beginning the week of November 19, The Phantom of the Opera will welcome three principal cast changes:

Kaley Ann Voorhees will assume the role of Christine, the innocent young soprano who becomes the object of The Phantom's obsession. Ms. Voorhees is currently the Christine Alternate, a role she's played off and on for several engagements since her PHANTOM and Broadway debut in September 2014. At the age of 20, she became the youngest actress to play the role in the Broadway production. She now becomes the twenty-first actress to be cast as the Principal Christine.

Ms. Voorhees previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Prince of Broadway, the career retrospective of PHANTOM director Harold Prince. She also performed in the musical's world premiere in Japan and made her opera debut in Mr. Prince's production of Candide at New York City Opera last winter. She hails from Aurora, OH and has a BFA in Musical Theatre from Point Park University. Her first performance officially taking over as the Principal Christine will be Monday evening, November 19.

Ms. Voorhees succeeds Ali Ewoldt. A 'Phan' favorite, Ms. Ewoldt made history when she became the first Asian-American actress to assume the role of Christine in the Broadway production in June 2016. After more than 600 performances, she'll play her final performance on Saturday evening, November 17.

Eryn LeCroy will be making her PHANTOM and Broadway debut as the Christine Alternate, succeeding Ms. Voorhees. Her Off-Broadway/New York credits include the recent hit production of Sweeney Todd as Johanna and in the Encores! production of Assassins. She also appeared in the world premiere of the musical Sousatzka as Young Sousatzka and in the national tour of Jekyll and Hyde as Emma Carew. Ms. LeCroy was born and raised in Texas and hails from New Jersey. She holds a BM from Oklahoma City University. Her debut performance will be Wednesday evening, November 21.

Kelsey Connolly will be making her PHANTOM and Broadway debut as the inquisitive ballerina Meg Giry. She is the eleventh actress to be cast in the role on Broadway. Ms. Connolly previously appeared in the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular and performed with the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company in Artemis in Athens at The Joyce Theater. She was born and raised in Trumbull, CT and has a BFA from The Juilliard School. Her debut performance will be Tuesday evening, November 20.

Ms. Connolly officially succeeds Kara Klein, a performer with a long history with the musical. Ms. Klein made her PHANTOM debut with the National Tour in January 2001, as a member of the Ballet Chorus. She made her Broadway debut in March 2005 with the Ballet Chorus, later assuming the role of Meg, which she has played off and on for several engagements. Ms. Klein played her final performance on Saturday, June 23. Since that date, the role has been played by Polly Baird and Jessica Bishop (currently playing the role through Monday evening, November 19).

Continuing in their starring roles are Ben Crawford as The Phantom and Jay Armstrong Johnson as Raoul, with co-stars Laird Mackintosh as Monsieur André, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Carlton Moe as Piangi.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the largest single generator of income and jobs in Broadway and U.S. theatrical history, including employing more than 400 actors during its 30-year Broadway run.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is directed by Harold Prince. Lyrics are by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and the book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The performance schedule for The Phantom of the Opera is Monday evenings at 8, Tuesday evenings at 7, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 8, with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2. Ticket prices range from $29 - $155 with Premium Tickets also available. To order tickets, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200. A daily digital lottery with $40 tickets for all performances is available by visiting www.PhantomBroadwayLottery.com.

