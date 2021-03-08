Kaatsbaan Spring Festival Tickets Now on Sale

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has curated a dynamic program of leading artists from the worlds of dance, music, poetry, sculpture, and the culinary arts for its inaugural Spring Festival. Taking place during the last two weekends in May throughout Kaatsbaan's lush 153-acre campus in the Hudson Valley, the festival will feature 16 presentations on two outdoor stages.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and range in price from $22.50 - $150, with students, seniors, veterans, and essential workers receiving a 10% discount. All seating is outdoors and each order gives the ticket holder a 4x6 seating area. Parking at Kaatsbaan is limited and safely carpooling with your group is strongly recommended. Pre-show emails will include the option to purchase a reserved parking spot at Kaatsbaan.

Limited tickets are being sold as Kaatsbaan will operate at less than 3% capacity to promote safety. All events will strictly follow current CDC and NYS guidelines regarding COVID-19 as they continue to develop. Full protocols and procedures will be available at kaatsbaan.org and communicated to ticket purchasers.

Digital tickets for select performances will also be made available on May 1 for those who would like to enjoy the performances virtually. Digital recordings of performances in partnership with Stockade Works.

DETAILS:

WHO: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park with leading companies and artists across disciplines

Dance - American Ballet Theatre; Dorrance Dance; Mark Morris Dance Group; Martha Graham Dance Company; Yannick Lebrun from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; Maria Kowroski, Ask la Cour, and Gonzalo Garcia from New York City Ballet

American Lyric, a Kaatsbaan live music & dance site-specific commission - musicians Hunter Noack creator of IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild™ and James Edmund Greeley with dancers Garen Scribner, Coral Dolphin, Bobbi Jene Smith, Or Schraiber, ShanDien LaRance, Taylor Stanley, and film by Jeremy Jacob *residency supported by a grant from Howard Gilman Foundation

Music and Poetry - Patti Smith and Tony Shanahan, curated by Oliver Ray

Culinary - Jeff Gordinier curates and moderates two roundtables. The first, A River Runs Through It: A Conversation about the Booming Hudson Valley Food Scene, with Dale Talde, Gabe McMackin, Celine Kagan and Naima Penniman. The second, Into the Wild: How Foraging Can Change Your Life-And Your Diet, with Maria Pinto, J. Mae Barizo, and Will Horowitz. Purchase of speakers' books in partnership with Oblong Books & Music and available at Kaatsbaan.org.

Sculpture - Hilary Green and Jen Dragon curate and place works by local artists throughout Kaatsbaan's grounds that will be available for purchase. Artists include Emil Alzamora, Stuart Farmery, Tristan Fitch, Jared Handelsman, Kenichi Hiratsuka, Portia Munson, E.M. Power, Gregory Steel, Kurt Steger, Christina Tenaglia, and Millicent Young.

WHEN: May 20-23 & May 27-30 (full schedule below)

WHERE: All events will take place on Kaatsbaan's grounds at 120 Broadway in Tivoli, New York, just two hours north of Manhattan. Tickets may be purchased here.

Kaatsbaan Spring Festival 2021 Schedule:

Week One

Thursday, May 20

4:00 p.m. A River Runs Through It: A Conversation about the Booming Hudson Valley Food Scene

6:30 p.m. American Ballet Theatre

Friday, May 21

4:00 p.m. Into the Wild: How Foraging Can Change Your Life-And Your Diet

6:30 p.m. American Ballet Theatre

Saturday, May 22

4:00 p.m. Patti Smith and Tony Shanahan

6:30 p.m. American Ballet Theatre, Dorrance Dance, and Mark Morris Dance Group

Sunday, May 23

4:00p.m. To Be Announced

6:30 p.m. American Ballet Theatre, Dorrance Dance, and Mark Morris Dance Group

Week Two

Thursday, May 27

4:00 p.m. A River Runs Through It: A Conversation about the Booming Hudson Valley Food Scene

6:30 p.m. American Lyric: A Kaatsbaan Live Music & Dance Site-Specific Commission

Friday, May 28

4:00 p.m. Into the Wild: How Foraging Can Change Your Life-And Your Diet

6:30 p.m. American Lyric: A Kaatsbaan Live Music & Dance Site-Specific Commission

Saturday, May 29

4:00p.m. To Be Announced

6:30 p.m. Martha Graham Dance Company, Dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and New York City Ballet

Sunday, May 30

4:00p.m. To Be Announced

6:30 p.m. Martha Graham Dance Company, Dancers from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and New York City Ballet