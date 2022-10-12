KPOP On Broadway Announces Three New Accessible Ticketing Initiatives

Click Here for More on KPOP, The Musical

KPOP, a new musical inspired by the global K-pop phenomenon, announces three new day-of ticketing initiatives in an effort to make tickets more accessible starting Thursday, October 13. $35 rush tickets via the TodayTix app; $40 Telecharge digital lottery tickets; and $35 in-person student rush tickets. All ticket prices are inclusive of a $2.50 facilities fee.

The Telecharge digital lottery will be drawn at 3pm the day before each performance via http://kpoplottery.com/. Available performances are typically posted as early as 12am Eastern Time the day before the performance.

In partnership with TodayTix, a limited number of $35 rush tickets will be released on a first‑come, first‑served basis in the TodayTix app at 9:00am on performance days. Tickets will be limited to two per customer and are subject to availability.

Student rush tickets will be available at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office 2 hours prior to curtain daily. Students will need to present a valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. There is a limit of two student rush tickets per valid student ID.

Tickets are now on sale for KPOP at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) and on Telecharge.

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.