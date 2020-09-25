Julie Tomaino Joins WHAT'S YOUR BACKUP PLAN? Podcast

Tomaino discusses working as a Radio City Rockette, transitioning from dancing to choreographing and directing and more!

Actors Olivia Valli (Wicked, Jersey Boys) and Fiona McIntyre (Endangered!, Over the Rainbow) release a new podcast responding to COVID-19's impact on the artistic community, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network. The podcast will be available bi-weekly on Mondays exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Vancouver director/choreographer Julie Tomaino is featured as the guest on What's Your Backup Plan?'s latest episode. In her interview, she chats about working as a Radio City Rockette, transitioning from dancing to choreographing and directing, and how her stroke recovery changed her outlook on her career and our industry.

Listen below!

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the loss of employment of artists across the country, actors Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre have released What's Your Backup Plan? to highlight ways in which artists have found inspiration in between jobs, created their own businesses, and reimagined the path to a fulfilling career. Each week, actors, directors, photographers, writers and musicians will be interviewed about their artistic processes and how they continue to stay active in between jobs. The podcast will deal with the Broadway shutdown, career uncertainty, gender equality and creative outlets that artists have found while practicing social distancing.

Olivia Valli and Fiona McIntyre, both graduates of Montclair State University's BFA Musical Theatre program, have worked in New York City, on tour and at regional theatres across the United States and Canada, giving them a unique perspective on how artists in a variety of markets have been affected by the current pandemic. Episodes include interviews with Sharrod Williams (Hamilton, Cats), Bailey McCall (Waitress), and Meg Zervoulis (The Prom and Mean Girls).

Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/whats-your-backup-plan/

The Podcast is be Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

