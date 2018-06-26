Judith Light and Idina Menzel Among Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2019

It looks like we'll be seeing stars next year as more Broadway names are added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. CBS LA has reported that the full list of entertainment industry professionals have been selected to receive their stars and were announced on Monday.

Among this list are Broadway's Idina Menzel, best known for her roles in Rent and Wicked on Broadway, as well as Judith Light, who may be best known for starring on television in soap operas and sitcoms, but has also appeared in numerous Broadway productions.

The full list of next year's inductees is below:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES: Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo Del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, and Gena Rowlands.

In the category of TELEVISION: Alvin And The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child (Posthumous).

In the category of RECORDING: Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley, Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and Jackie Wilson (Posthumous).

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Idina Menzel, Cedric "The Entertainer", Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino.

This just in: Chairman of the Walk Of Fame Selection Committee #VinDiBona, Walk Of Famer #EllenK, #LeronGubler of the Hollywood Chamber announced #WalkOfFameClass2019. Congratulations to all the stars! See the list of honorees on https://t.co/r5BLCQv7Ax https://t.co/rxT4KqAj5y pic.twitter.com/YQBzvmadww - Hollywood Chamber (@HollywoodArea) June 25, 2018

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world," Chairman and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona. "I feel the Committee has outdone themselves and I know the fans, tourists and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree's face as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood's most famous walkway!"

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You