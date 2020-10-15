Judith Light, David Hyde Pierce, Leslie Uggams and More Join Broadway For Biden's Upcoming IN OUR AMERICA Concert

The concert will stream on Wednesday, October 21 at 8:00pm EST.

Broadway for Biden has announced updates for upcoming fundraiser In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation. The one-night only virtual event will bring Broadway together to celebrate hope and benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

The concert will stream on Wednesday, October 21 at 8:00pm EST. While the event is free, donations to the Biden Victory Fund are encouraged via InOurAmerica.BroadwayforBiden.com/event.

In Our America will feature the talents of Terence Archie, Tala Ashe, Jeannette Bayardelle, Alex Boniello, Layla Capers, Nikki Renée Daniels, Quentin Earl Darrington, Sheila Kay Davis, Rogelio Douglas Jr., Matt Doyle, Michael Emerson, Celia Rose Gooding, Jin Ha, James Harkness, Ben Harney, William Jackson Harper, Aisha Jackson, Jawan M. Jackson, Marcus Paul James, Isaiah Johnson, Justin Keyes, Hailey Kilgore, LaChanze, Quentin Oliver Lee, John Leguizamo, Telly Leung, Selenis Leyva, Judith Light, Sky Lakota Lynch, Taylor Mac, Sahr Ngaujah, Okieriete Onaodowan, Larry Owens, David Hyde Pierce, Fiona Morgan Quinn, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricamora, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Dee Roscioli, Walter Russell III, George Salazar, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, Rashidra Scott, Ryan Shaw, Jimmy Smits, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Jayden Theopile, Nasia Thomas, Skye Dakota Turner, Leslie Uggams, Marquise Vilson, Marlon Wayans, Donald Webber Jr., Rebecca Covington Webber, Karen Ziemba, and the casts of Kiss My Aztec and Missing Peace. The newly announced artists join the previously announced talent for the event, including Glenn Close, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Chita Rivera.

Also joining the evening's roster are former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, whose district includes Times Square, and 15-year old climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor.

An array of original material is being created for the evening, including never-before-seen stagings of beloved Broadway musical numbers, previews of Broadway-bound productions, and speeches that acknowledge the stakes of the present with a hopeful eye toward a better future. In addition to the previously announced writers Chad Beguelin, Tony Kushner, Lynn Nottage, Robert O'Hara, Stacey Rose, Aurin Squire, DeLanna Studi, Paula Vogel, and John Waters, In Our America will feature written contributions by Jacob Burns ("#LevelHeadedTV"), Maggie Cassella ("Because I Said So"), Tony winner David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly), Kate Rigg ("Dance Your Ass Off"), and José Rivera (The Motorcycle Diaries).

Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed), director of upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, is set to direct. The show will feature original choreography by Grady Bowman (The Cher Show), Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, Lincoln Center Theater's The King and I), Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress), Ray Mercer (Disney's The Lion King), and Abbey O'Brien (associate choreographer, Jagged Little Pill and Waitress), with music direction by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy) and orchestrations by Academy Award nominee and six-time Emmy winner Chris Boardman (The Color Purple, The Wiz films) and Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge!, Be More Chill). Sean McLaughlin (Bullets To Books) serves as director of photography.

To sign up for more information, visit InOurAmerica.BroadwayforBiden.com/event.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You