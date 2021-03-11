Joshua Henry Releases Music Video for 'Guarantee'

Joshua Henry released his debut EP Guarantee last week via BMG (stream it HERE), and today shares the video for the title track.

The three-time Tony nominated performer's EP was produced by close collaborator Theron "Neff-U" Feemster (Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat) and showcases Joshua's immaculately powerful voice and his intelligent storytelling background, brilliantly pairing themes of vulnerability, love, and hope born out of the pandemic. "'Guarantee' is about the things we look at as certainties in life," notes Henry of the single. "Is it a thought, a person, a gadget, a belief system? I had to ask myself that question in 2020 when I wrote it, and I have to keep asking myself that question now." He adds "'In the 'Guarantee' video, I wanted to show my complicated relationship with social media... and show off my moves a little bit! I thought it might be fun to see it from the technology's perspective."

Watch "Guarantee," directed by Mateo Márquez, below.

The EP's lead single "Hold Me" explores the balance of the relentless pursuit of a dream while needing to ask for love and support. The track pairs Henry's regal falsetto with a rippling and kinetic neo-soul production and was added to numerous playlists including Spotify's "New Music Friday" (US, Canada, World) and Amazon's "The New Black." The vibrant video for "Hold Me" was filmed in his beloved New York City and can be seen HERE. His most recent single "Stand Up" is a cover of The O'Jays' 2019 track calling for love and unity, and portion of proceeds will be donated to the DoSomething organization -- the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change, activating over 5 million young people to make positive change.

Guarantee is Henry's latest artistic endeavor, following his success as an actor including his three Tony-nominated turns on Broadway (Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel), performing as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton, and his upcoming performance in Lin Manuel Miranda's highly anticipated directorial film debut Tick Tick... Boom! featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield, Judith Light and others. Joshua's passion for music was rooted in childhood though and, as he progressed through Broadway, TV and film roles, Henry's heart beat out rhythms, his voice ringing with clarion emotion. But the entire time, he longed for an outlet to express his own story.

Listen here: