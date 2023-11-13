Joshua Boone, Emma Pittman & More Join the Cast of THE OUTSIDERS

Additional cast members will be joining Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. Previews begin Saturday, March 16, 2024, ahead of a Thursday, April 11, 2024, opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). Click here to download show art and headshots for these newly announced cast members.



Returning to Broadway are Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance and Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, with Kevin William Paul making his Broadway debut as Bob Sheldon. They join, as previously announced, Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis and Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis. Full casting announced soon.



Tickets are now available to purchase online or by phone at 212-239-6200. The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office will open on Saturday, February 10.



The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.



In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.



The Outsiders features Scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Cody Spencer, and Projection Design by Hana Kim. The Music Director is Matt Hinkley. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.



The Outsiders is produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie. General management is by 321 Theatrical Management.



Co-producers of the Broadway production include Betsy Dollinger, Jonathan Clay, Cristina Marie Vivenzio, The Shubert Organization, LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks, Debra Martin Chase, Jamestown Revival Theater, Sony Masterworks, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin Prods, Kevin Ryan, Mistry Theatrical Ventures, Galt & Irvin Productions, Tulsa Clarks, Paul Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Voltron Global Media, James L. Nederlander, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, The John Gore Organization, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jeffrey Finn Productions, Independent Presenters Network, Playhouse Square, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Lionheart Productions, The Broadway Investors Club, Starhawk Productions, Green Leaf Partnership, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Leslie Kavanaugh, Deborah & Dave Smith, Belle Productions, Chas & Jen Grossman, Miranda & Sahra Esmonde-White, Rungnapa & Jim Teague, Michael & Molly Schroeder, Casey & Chelsea Baugh, James L. Flautt, William Moran Hickey Jr. & William Moran Hickey III, Oddly Specific Productions, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Rachel Weinstein, Wavelength Productions, Rob O'Neill & Shane Snow, Eric Stine, Cornice Productions and La Jolla Playhouse.



The world premiere of The Outsiders was produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director, in March 2023. The Los Angeles Times called the production a “hypnotic new musical adaptation of ‘The Outsiders’ stays gold,” and the San Diego Union-Tribune said it “successfully blends the best of the book and the movie in a richly detailed story.”



(Dallas Winston) has appeared on Broadway in Skeleton Crew (Drama Desk nomination), Network and Holler If You Hear Me. Additional stage credits include Artney Jackson (Williamstown), Actually (MTC, Williamstown), Mother Courage and Her Children (Classic Stage Company) and All The Natalie Portmans (MCC). . Boone’s film credits include the lead role in Netflix's A Jazzman's Blues (two 2023 NAACP Image Award nominations), Premature and the indie release Wheels. He also had a guest star role on the series “Seven Seconds” for Netflix. Boone recently wrapped filming on the film Fleeing and it was recently announced that he will soon begin production on the Morgan Freeman produced film, Last Meals.



(Cherry Valance). Mississippi native, Wagner College graduate, and winner of The Search For Roxie. Broadway: Chicago (Roxie & Annie), Back to the Future OBC (Ensemble) Regional: The Drowsy Chaperone (Janet), Damn Yankees (Lola). Emma is also a teaching artist, director, and choreographer. Her choreography credits include: On the Twentieth Century, Into the Woods, and The Cradle Will Rock.



(Two-Bit Mathews) is making his original Broadway cast Principal debut in his second Broadway show of this season. He can currently be seen in the cast of Back to the Future (Marty McFly understudy) and he previously appeared in Mean Girls (Kevin G understudy). Film/TV: Blue Light (Chris Soriano), Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+), "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."



KEVIN WILLIAM PAUL

(Bob Sheldon). A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, The Outsiders marks his Broadway debut. Select TV/Film: "Evil," "Why Women Kill," "The Goldbergs," "Good Trouble," Bottom of the 9th.




