Jonathan Groff to Perform From JUST IN TIME on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Jonathan Groff will perform from the Tony-nominated musical Just in Time on Good Morning America Friday May 23. Tune in to watch the performance, which will air during the 7:00-9:00 am block on ABC. Groff, who has been nominated for a Tony for his performance as Bobby Darin, is also set to appear on GMA3: What You Need to Know, joined by co-star and fellow nominee Gracie Lawrence. GMA3 airs at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Groff is currently starring as Bobby Darin in Broadway's Just in Time, which has received 6 Tony nominations, including one for Groff. Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman