Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo & Jeff Goldblum to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

Wicked stars Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Goldblum are all set to visit Late Night with Seth Meyers next week in celebration of the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good on Friday. Find out the talent lineup below. The show airs daily at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Also next week, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to coincide with the film. The week kicks off Sunday, Nov. 16, with a special post-Sunday Night Football edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode, which will feature guests Rosalía and DJ Khaled, will debut a brand-new “Wicked Beat Bit,” a follow-up to last year’s viral sensation, featuring cast members from the film. Find out more here.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Guest Lineup:

Monday, Nov. 17 – Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 – Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero)

Thursday, Nov. 20- Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba)

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters and check out first reactions for the new movie here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal