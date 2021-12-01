John Fisher to Present BULGE!

John Fisher will present a free online presentation of BULGE! on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00pm EST.

SYNOPSIS: His nick name was Twink and he would meet his destiny in the woods of Belgium. In 1944.

IN-PERSON: The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY, 10011

ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81324989996

(If webinar asks for ID it is 813 2498 9996, or watch on John Fisher's Facebook.)

One Live Performance Only.

ESP - An Essential Services Project

Performed live, in person and on-line in New York City

@ The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY, 10011

Doors open @ 730pm

Free; Suggested Donation $10.00

Watch live-stream on Zoom or Facebook Live.

The Essential Services Project reboots with brand-new in-person shows! Shows weekly now through December

BIOS:

JOHN FISHER (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm and The Swimmer. JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. www.JohnFisher.biz.