Joey McIntyre Returns to Broadway as Dr. Pomatter in WAITRESS Feb-Apr

Joey McIntyre will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter on February 5 and play through April 7, 2019. He was last seen on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked. Producer Barry Weissler said, "We love Joey as a New Kid on the Block and know that he has 'The Right Stuff' to be a brilliant Dr. Pomatter."

As previously announced, Sara Bareilles and Tony Award winner Gavin Creel will star in the show as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, respectively, from January 7 to February 3, to kick-off the show's third year on Broadway.

Joey McIntyre grew up four blocks away from the oldest community theatre in America, The Footlight Club in Boston, MA, where at 8 years old, he made his debut as Winthrop in The Music Man. When he was 12, his community theatre career was held up by an audition for New Kids on the Block - the original Boy Band. A very long story short, the band went on to sell over 80 million records and have sold out arenas around the world. They continue to do so today. Joey has also enjoyed success as a solo recording artist, including the Top Ten hit "Stay the Same" on Columbia Records. As an actor, Joey has been seen on TV and film including Matt in the film version of "The Fantasticks", David E. Kelly's "Boston Public", "The McCarthys" on CBS, and Paul Fieg's "The Heat" with Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.

Through it all, his heart has always lead him back into the theatre - as Fiyero in Wicked on Broadway alongside Idina Menzel, Off-Broadway in Tick, Tick, Boom and more than a few regional pieces - most recently playing Pseudolus inForum at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank and the Emcee in Cabaret. Joey just finished playing "Johnny" in the Broadway workshop of The Wanderer about the life and music of Dion DiMucci.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

