Joe Iconis and Family Take Over Barrington Stage Company for One Night Only Next Month

After many summers of blowing the roof off of Mr. Finn's Cabaret, Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA under the leadership of Artistic Director JuliAnne Boyd, proudly presents Joe Iconis and Family TAKE OVER! on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 8pm.

Joe Iconis and his tribe of musical theater misfits return to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage for a special one-night-only concert- featuring the talents of Nick Blaemire (A Little More Alive, Cry-Baby), Liz Lark Brown, Seth Eliser, Alex Ferrara, Danielle Gimbal, Ian Kagey, Rachel Lee, Alyse Alan Louis (Amelie), Lauren Marcus (BSC's Company), Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia), Rob Rokicki (The Lightening Thief), Jason Veasey (BSC's Broadway BounTy Hunter), and Jared Weiss.

After many summers of blowing the roof off of our cabaret, this tribe of musical theater misfits are taking over the Mainstage. These musical mavericks will make it clear why The New York Times calls them "The Future of Musical Theatre" with songs about anything and everything that makes you laugh, cry, scream, or drink. Come see what happens when The Family gets out of the basement and is set loose on the Mainstage for our final blowout of summer!

Tickets range from $35-45. Barrington Stage will be offering 20 special experiential onstage seats ($60 each) grouped in 5 tables with 4 seats that will make you part of the family. For onstage seating: patrons must be over 12 years old. Must arrive by 7:45pm (15 minutes prior to the show); and stay in their seats throughout the performance tickets.

About Joe Iconis: Joe is a writer and performer. He is a creature of Manhattan and can frequently be spotted banging away on a dirty old piano. His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's Smash. A composer - lyricist - bookwriter, he has authored the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway BounTy Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, and We The People. His concert act, Joe Iconis and Family, frequently plays The Beechman Theater, 54 Below, and Joe's Pub. The original cast recording of Joe's theatrical rock concert Things To Ruin, is out on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. He's been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, a Doris Duke Grant, and several other fancy-sounding writing awards. Joe is deliriously inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorcese, Sardi's, The Rolling Stones, whiskey, The Muppets, and The Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with.

Joe Iconis and Family TAKE OVER! is sponsored by Reba and Bruce Evenchik, and Sheila and Hal Richman.

ABOUT Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company is a professional award-winning Equity regional theatre located in the heart of the Berkshires, in Pittsfield, MA. It was co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director JuliAnne Boyd and has a three-fold mission: to present top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to find fresh, bold ways of bringing new audiences into the theatre-especially young people. Barrington Stage garnered national attention in 2004 when it premiered William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's musical hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee which later transferred to Broadway where it won two Tony Awards. In 2009, Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session ran more than ten weeks on Stage 2 and later moved Off Broadway and played for two years. St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth (which premiered at BSC as Dr. Ruth, All the Way in 2012) played Off Broadway at the Westside Theatre in fall 2013. BSC's all-time record-breaking musical, On the Town, was originally produced at BSC in 2013. In 2014, it opened on Broadway with BSC as a co-producer, where it was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. In 2016, Barrington Stage swept the? first Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards by winning 20 out of the 25 awards. In 2016, BSC produced three World Premieres; Presto Change-O, Broadway BounTy Hunter, and American Son, which won the Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play.

