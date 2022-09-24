Jiaoying Summers to Present STOP ASIAN HATE Fundraiser in October

Standup comedy siren Jiaoying Summers is standing up for Anti-Hate in her late September summer stops in New York City. Stop Asian Hate feat. Jiaoying Summers and Special Guests will be presented at Carolines on Broadway, 1626 Broadway, NY from 7PM on September 28, 2022.

The TikTok sensation best known for her character 'Uber Karen' and initially from China who entered the comedy scene a scant three years ago is making waves on stages around the country, online and in her activism to raise awareness about diversity and treating one another with respect.

"I am proud to bring this show to Carolines and gather the community to support this remarkable organization," said Summers. "I'm here on the front lines standing with all of you to empower and protect our Asian community. The saying 'stronger together' is true more than ever as we stand as one."



Jiaoying is appearing in NYC for the week of September 20 to 29 and has carved out a special night for a cause close to her heart and purpose of aiding the Asian American community in stopping hate. As always, Jiaoying will be joined by a special guests Preacher Lawson and Zarna Garg and other surprises.

About Jiaoying Summers

From a dumpster baby in China to TikTok comedy queen in Hollywood, Jiaoying Summers is one of the hottest rising comedians today. She is also one of the most popular comedians on TikTok with more than 1.2 million followers, 23.4 million likes and over 400 million views. She is a regular headliner at The Laugh Factory and also performs at The Comedy Store and The Hollywood Improv, where she has her own monthly show. She recently headlined at Carolines NYC and starred in Netflix is a Joke Festival's Women in Comedy Show. Her 30-minute comedy special is streaming on Peacock TV and Prime Video. She is an activist and philanthropist empowering women and children and helping causes that touch Asian American communities. She was recently featured on FOX News 5, NBC4, NBC Bay Area, KRON4, The LA Times, LA Confidential, San Francisco Chronicle, and Vogue. She is the owner of The Hollywood Comedy in Los Angeles, and focuses on producing shows that promote representation in comedy. Jiaoying is a headliner at New York Comedy Festival 2022 and will be inducted into The Asian Hall of Fame in November.

About Carolines on Broadway

Founded in 1982 by Caroline Hirsch, Carolines on Broadway is New York City's premier comedy venue and one of the city's leading destinations for live entertainment. Carolines first opened as a cabaret in New York's Chelsea neighborhood in 1982 before moving to the South Street Seaport and becoming home to the A&E Network's award-winning series Carolines Comedy Hour. Now a cornerstone of the city's vibrant Times Square district since 1992, Carolines on Broadway continues to present comedy's biggest stars on the industry's grandest stage. In 2022, Carolines marks forty years of bringing laughter to New York City. Carolines founded and produces the annual New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) a week-long festival that features more than 200 comedians performing in more than 150 shows across all five boroughs. The 2022 NYCF will take place November 7 - 13. For more information on Carolines on Broadway visit www.carolines.com. For more information on the NYCF visit www.nycomedyfestival.com.

About NAAAP NYC

The National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP) is the premier leadership organization for Asian and Asian American professionals in North America, with 30 chapters, several thousand active members, and a reach of more than 20,000 professionals. Founded in 1982, NAAAP is a volunteer-run non-profit that inspires, develops, and connects leaders across industries and communities through networking and educational events, trainings, community service programs, and celebrations of Asian American life and excellence.