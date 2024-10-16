Jessica Vosk Will Join HELL'S KITCHEN in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will star as Jersey in the acclaimed hit musical Hell's Kitchen on Broadway. As previously announced Shoshana Bean, who originated and received a Tony Nomination for her role, will play her final performance on Sunday, December 1.

The current cast is led by Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award® nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Tony Award® winner Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, Oscar Whitney Jr.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

Jessica Vosk just wrapped Season 2 on the #1 animated musical series Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime), creating the fan-favorite role of Lute. The Hazbin album just reached 1 billion streams. Jessica just finished her star turn as Jenna in Waitress at the famed MUNY, after having starred there last season as Florence in Chess.

This year, she’s in development, creating the role of ‘Cee Cee’ in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches. Recent credits and appearances include the Atlantic Theatre’s production of Bedwetter, based on the best-selling memoir by Sarah Silverman, The Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, as well as creating the role of Aunt Val inthe Broadway-bound world premiere of Becoming Nancy.

Having completed a 30-city concert tour after her she made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, she will return to the storied venue as the featured guest with The New York Pops (December 20 & 21) noting holiday appearances earlier in the month with National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center (December 5-7). Jessica is also the host of Carnegie Hall’s new podcast “If This Hall Could Talk”, which is quickly growing.

A few favorites: Re-creating the role of “Fruma Sarah” in Fiddler on the Roof revival; Notably, Vosk had an acclaimed run for 2 years as “Elphaba” in Wicked on Broadway, including the 15th anniversary production. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Vosk self-produced her first album, Wild and Free, which debuted on the Billboard and iTunes Charts; she also has a Grammy nod for her worth with the San Francisco Symphony. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.