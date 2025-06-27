Jeremy Jordan-Led SPINNING GOLD Movie Secures U.S. Distribution

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spinning Gold, starring Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan, has secured U.S. digital distribution two years after being originally released. According to Deadline, Synkronized will handle distribution, with the film likely making its way to streaming services in the future. Currently, it is available to rent from Universal, who was the distributor during its initial release in theaters.

The movie, which debuted in theaters on March 31, tells the story of legendary record producer Neil Bogar, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever.

Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other, and the music they created has shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.

Spinning Gold also features Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible franchise, Gone Baby Gone), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, Bad Hair), Tony Award winner Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead, The Goldbergs), Jason Issacs (The Harry Potter franchise, The Death of Stalin, The Patriot), Lyndsy Fonseca (Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), and comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman). Watch the trailer below.

