Jenn Colella, Elizabeth Teeter, Salome Smith, And Ashley De La Rosa Join WRITE OUT LOUD 2025

WRITE OUT LOUD will release its seventh studio EP on November 14, 2025, with streaming available on Spotify, Apple Music, and additional platforms. The new recording will feature performances by Jenn Colella, Elizabeth Teeter, Salome Smith, and Ashley De La Rosa, with Benjamin Rauhala as music director and additional orchestrations by Nicholas Connors. Pre-save for the album is available now.

This year’s EP will include Colella and Teeter performing “I Will Go” by Amanda D’Archangelis and Sami Horneff; Smith performing “Perfect Crush” by Ethan Farmer; and De La Rosa performing “The Risk” by Freddy Hall. “It’s beyond our wildest dreams to hear the song and the band and these performances, it’s magical,” said Horneff, with D’Archangelis adding, “To work with the absolute best in the business and have something beautifully complete to show the world at the end, there’s no greater wish!” Hall noted of “The Risk,” “This is the first time that I’ve had anybody else sing my music, and I really got teary eyed. It’s cool to see how universal such a personal story is.” Farmer added, “It’s one thing to write the song and to make the demo, but to actually have amazing human beings creating and contributing to it and adding their own spice is just such a thrill.”

In addition to the audio release, Write Out Loud will share exclusive behind-the-scenes music videos for all four winning songs (videography by Ellie Gravitte, editing by Zach Wilson). The EP will be music directed by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess – The Concert) with additional orchestrations by Nicholas Connors.

Founded in 2019, Write Out Loud is a 501(c)(3) led by Taylor Louderman, Benjamin Rauhala, Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy, dedicated to amplifying new musical-theatre writers through a flagship songwriting competition that pairs winners with Broadway professionals. The organization’s releases have garnered over 50 million Spotify streams and 12 million YouTube views, with past collaborators including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose and multiple Tony Award nominees. Submissions for the next Write Out Loud contest will open January 1, 2026.