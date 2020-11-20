Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeffrey Omura Presents Kick-Off Event Announcing Candidacy for City Council, Featuring Judy Kuhn

Nov. 20, 2020  

Jeffrey Omura has announced his candidacy for New York City Council District 6 (Upper West Side, Lincoln Square, Clinton). He will be presenting a kick-off event Featuring a performance by Judy Kuhn.

The socially-distanced event will be taking place today, Friday, November 20 at 3pm at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park.

