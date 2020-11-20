Jeffrey Omura Presents Kick-Off Event Announcing Candidacy for City Council, Featuring Judy Kuhn
The socially-distanced event will take place today, Fri, Nov 20 at 3PM at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park.
Jeffrey Omura has announced his candidacy for New York City Council District 6 (Upper West Side, Lincoln Square, Clinton). He will be presenting a kick-off event Featuring a performance by Judy Kuhn.
The socially-distanced event will be taking place today, Friday, November 20 at 3pm at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park.
See Omura's tweet below!
I'm excited for you to join us for a brief, socially distanced campaign kick-off event tomorrow, Fri, Nov 20 at 3PM at the Bethesda Terrace in Central Park featuring four-time Tony Nominee Judy Kuhn. #omurafornewyork #omuraforcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/lnWd3nrlzC- Jeffrey Omura (@jeffreyomura) November 19, 2020
