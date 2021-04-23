Jason Robert Brown's SubCulture Concert Featuring Ariana Grande to be Released on Vinyl

Today Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals announced the album of Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown's virtual SubCulture concert featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean will be released on vinyl on June 26, 2021. An exclusive, limited-edition colored vinyl is available now for pre-sale via the Craft Recordings online store HERE.

The album was previously released on digital platforms on December 18, 2020, and can be streamed or downloaded HERE.

"Coming From Inside The House (A Virtual SubCulture Concert)" was recorded for a one-night video streaming event on April 27, 2020, and presented as a COVID relief benefit for the SubCulture staff and musicians from the Jason Robert Brown Artist-in-Residence concert series. Jason Robert Brown is joined by his family; multi-Platinum selling, Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande; and Broadway star Shoshana Bean to perform highlights from Brown's tremendous career, including Grande's stirring performance of "Still Hurting" from his musical "The Last Five Years." Grande starred in Brown's Broadway musical "13," and co-wrote and recorded "Jason's Song (Gave It Away)" on her Platinum-selling album, "Dangerous Woman" in 2016. Bean starred in the 2018 off-Broadway production of Brown's "Songs For A New World."

The album was recorded, edited and mixed by Emmy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Jeffrey Lesser, and produced by Lesser and Jason Robert Brown. It was mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Marc Kaplan of SubCulture served as executive producer.