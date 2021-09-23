James Snyder, Jenny Jules, David Abeles & More to Star in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway Return

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have announced the full Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, starting performances at the Lyric Theatre in New York on November 12, 2020. The world's most award-winning new play returns to North America as a newly staged, single show magical experience.

The cast includes James Snyder as Harry Potter, Diane Davis as Ginny Potter alongside James Romney as their son Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Jenny Jules as Hermione Granger and Nadia Brown as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy and Brady Dalton Richards as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Also joining the cast are Oge Agulué, Kevin Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Michela Cannon, Will Carlyon, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Judith Lightfoot Clarke, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Stephanie Gomérez, Steve Haggard, Ben Horner, Edward James Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Sarita Amani Nash, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, Kevin Matthew Reyes, William Rhem, Antoinette Robinson, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Maya Thomas and Karen Janes Woditsch .

For tickets to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, visit www.HarryPotterBroadway.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has been seen by over 4.5 million people worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

The original two-part play will resume in London at the Palace Theatre on October 14, 2021, in Hamburg at the Mehr! Theater on December 1, 2021 and the Melbourne production remains on pause due to the current government shutdown. The newly reimagined single show experience will premiere in San Francisco at the Curran on January 11, 2022. Future new productions launch in Toronto at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in May 2022 and in Tokyo at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Summer 2022. Details for all productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child can be found at www.HarryPotterOnStage.com.

19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.

For the latest health and safety protocols please visit www.HarryPotterBroadway.com/safety.