JUST IN TIME Cancels First Two Broadway Previews

The new Broadway musical JUST IN TIME has canceled its first two previews. Originally scheduled to begin performances March 28, the production will now start March 31 due
The new Broadway musical Just in Time has canceled its first two previews. Originally scheduled to begin performances March 28, the production will now start March 31 due to producton delays.
The new musical. based on the life and career of singer Bobby Darin, will transform Circle in the Square Theater into an intimate nightclub. Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”
Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski. Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.