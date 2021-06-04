JUNE RITES !!, A New Outdoor Dance-Theater Piece, Comes to Governor's Island This Summer

After more than a year of isolation, June Rites !! invites you to join your fellow New Yorkers on picturesque Governors Island for a summer-in-the-city celebration. June Rites !! is an original hour of visually stunning and viscerally contagious live performance.

Conceived as a civic ritual in dialogue with state fairs and summer solstice festivals, this piece will be an opportunity for collective reemergence into public spaces after a long, hard winter. By turns reflective, playful, somber and ecstatic, the performers and musicians of June Rites !! provide an essential way to experience New York City opening up a new chapter of live performance.

With 120 acres of open space to explore, Governors Island is nestled between Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn in the heart of New York Harbor. The Island's award-winning public park serves as a welcoming escape from indoor life. With ferries running daily from Manhattan and on weekends from Brooklyn, Governors Island offers the ideal day-trip for New Yorkers to wander the grounds, enjoy a picnic lunch or sample the varied food vendors, and take in a performance of June Rites !! in front of the sweeping skyline backdrop before heading home. From Picnic Point, audience members will have front-row seats to the closest face-on view of the Statue of Liberty from land.

June Rites !! will follow the latest Covid-19 safety protocols and guidelines as laid out by Actors' Equity Association, New York City, and New York State. Social distance between audience groupings will be maintained at all times. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations are located throughout the Island. Increased cleaning procedures and schedules have been implemented for all restrooms, ferries, and high-touch, high-traffic areas across the Island. Enhanced health and safety protocols are in place for all food and drink vending locations. To allow for social distancing on Governors Island Ferries, visitors must reserve tickets in advance and will be required to wear face coverings.

To learn more, visit waterwell.org.