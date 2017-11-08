JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN Playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis Set for THEATER TALK Next Week

Stephen Adly Guirgis, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of the current Signature Theatre revival of Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, is the next guest on THEATER TALK, hosted by Susan Haskins and guest co-host Jason Zinoman of The New York Times.

Guirgis discusses his hesitancy to revive the play, originally produced by the LAByrinth Theater Company in July 2000 - but how this new production turned out to be an inspiring one for him (and the major critics as well).

Guirgis shares his thoughts about the spiritual dimension of the play, which takes place on Rikers Island and involves two caged convicts facing charges of murder. Additionally, he talks about the role of the play's original director, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, in shaping the drama ("He unerringly aimed for the highest STAKES and the most challenging ideals") and his thoughts about his mentor and friend's tragic premature death in 2014.

Guirgis also weighs in on the dispute that developed after Edward Albee's estate blocked the casting of an African American actor in the role of "Nick" in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and the controversy his own sentiments prompted on social media.

THEATER TALK - winner of the 2017 Emmy Award for Best Interview/Discussion Show in the NYC area - is jointly produced by the not-for-profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV.

