JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Begin Performances at the Broadhurst Theatre This Fall

The new Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill will begin preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC) on Sunday, November 3, 2019, with an official opening night of Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Tickets for the musical will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 23, at 10:00AM at Telecharge.com. Special pre-sale access to tickets will be available to members of the Jagged Little Pill fan club from May 6-8 (sign up atjaggedlittlepill.com), American Express® Cardholders from May 8-16 (americanexpress.com/rewards), and Audience Rewards from May 16-23 (audiencerewards.com).

Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin) and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them. "Urgent, wildly entertaining, and wickedly funny in all the right places" (The Boston Globe), this original story is ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking music - including such hits as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic" - plus brand-new songs written for the show. Hailed by The New York Times as "a big-hearted musical that breaks the mold," Jagged Little Pill "takes on the good work we are always asking new musicals to do: the work of singing about real things."

Atlantic Records has partnered with Jagged Little Pill for the release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording, adding the production to the label's elite roster of Grammy Award-winning artists and cast albums.

The world premiere production of Jagged Little Pill ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5 - July 15, 2018, at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. The 10-week engagement marked the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater's history. Variety declared the musical "Triumphant! Not since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life." BuzzFeed described the show as "stirring, breathtaking and exceptionally relevant...work this ambitious broadens our perspective of what theater can do." NPR declared, "Morissette's anthems are now for the ages. Visually interpreted in Jagged Little Pill with an absorbing intimacy and ingenuity, they reach down to our deepest raw selves, regardless of who we are."

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Nearly 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With nine eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent twenty years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (Parade); Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (Dear Evan Hansen); Tony-nominated Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge!); Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Waitress); and Tony-winning Video & Projection Designer Finn Ross (Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time). The production features additional music by Michael Farrell & Guy Sigsworth. Production Stage Management is by Ira Mont (The Producers).

Lead Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price, are joined by Caiola Productions, Level Forward & Abigail Disney, Geffen Playhouse-Tenenbaum-Feinberg, James L. Nederlander, Dean Borell Moravis Silver, Stephen G. Johnson, Concord Theatricals, Bard Theatricals, M. Kilburg Reedy, 42nd.club, Betsy Dollinger, Sundowners, Araca Productions, Len Blavatnik, Burnt Umber Productions, Darren DeVerna & Jeremiah Harris, Daryl Roth Productions, Susan Edelstein, FG Productions, Fourth Wall Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Harmonia, John Gore Theatrical Group, Melissa M. Jones & Barbara H. Freitag, Jujamcyn, Stephanie Kramer, Lamplighter Projects, Christina Isaly Liceaga, David Mirvish, The Road Company, Spencer B. Ross, Bellanca Smigel Rutter, Iris Smith, Jason Taylor & Sydney Suiter, Rachel Weinstein, W.I.T. Productions & Work Light Productions, and Consulting Producer Tamar Climan, in presenting the American Repertory Theater production of Jagged Little Pill.

The regular performance schedule for Jagged Little Pill will be: Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm & 7:30pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. For performances November 5ththrough November 26th, Tuesday and Thursday shows begin at 8pm. The performance on Sunday, November 3 is at 8pm. Schedule is subject to change.

Members of the Jagged Little Pill fan club who sign up at jaggedlittlepill.com will receive first access to pre-sale tickets on May 6 at 10:00am, through May 8 at 9:59AM. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 8 at 10AM (EST) through Thursday, May 16 at 9:59AM (EST) by visiting www.Telecharge.com or calling 212-239-6200. Presale tickets for Jagged Little Pill are available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from Thursday, May 16 at 10AM (EST) through Thursday, May 23 at 9:59AM (EST). It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You