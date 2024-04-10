Isaac Powell, Ben Levi Ross, Solea Pfeiffer, and More Will Lead GATSBY at A.R.T.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been set for the world premiere of Gatsby, an adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel, opening at American Repertory Theater in May!

The cast includes Isaac Powell (Gatsby), Charlotte MacInnes (Daisy), Ben Levi Ross (Nick), Cory Jeacoma (Tom), Eleri Ward (Jordan), Solea Pfeiffer (Myrtle), Matthew Amira (Wilson), and Adam Grupper (Wolfsheim).

The ensemble includes Nick Bailey, Kailey Boyle, Runako Campbell, Jada Clark, Joshua Grosso, Alex Haquia, Gabriel Hyman, Matt Kizer, Lorenzo Pagano, Chris Ralph, Christopher M. Ramirez, Shea Renne, Aliza Russell, Shota Sekiguchi, and Maya Sistruck.

Cameron Burke, Jacob Burns, Mia DeWeese, Paige Krumbach, and Justin Gregory Lopez are swings. Sam Simahk is the standby for Gatsby.

Gatsby begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Thursday, May 23, 2024, opens officially on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and runs through Sunday, July 21, 2024.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s legendary novel The Great Gatsby comes to new life in this world-premiere musical with a score by international rock star Florence Welch (Florence + The Machine) and Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living).

As previously announced, Gatsby is staged by Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Moby-Dick) with choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!). The Gatsby creative team includes MacArthur Fellow and Tony Award-winning scenic designer Mimi Lien, who returns to A.R.T. having previously designed Moby-Dick and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell (The Young Victoria, The Aviator, Shakespeare in Love) makes her A.R.T. debut. Lucille Lortel Award-winning lighting designer Alan Edwards (Henry Clark) returns to the A.R.T. having previously designed Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 in the 2022/23 Season. Olivier Award-winning sound designer Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro) makes his A.R.T. debut. Gatsby music supervision is by Kimberly Grigsby (Days of Wine and Roses: The Musical), and Wiley DeWeese (The Lightning Thief) is the music director.

“A.R.T. is one of my favorite places to work, and I’m thrilled to be returning with such an extraordinary creative team to wrestle with another iconic novel,” says director Rachel Chavkin. “Through the visceral visions of Florence, Thomas, and Martyna, Gatsby will meet Fitzgerald’s romantic and painful story head on, and I think illuminate so much about this incredible American tragedy. I can’t wait to share it with folks!”

Jhanaë Bonnick is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Aaron Elgart, Heather Englander, and Alex Luong. Camden Gonzales is the Associate Choreographer and Keenan Oliphant is the Associate Director. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Tara Rubin, CSA, ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA and Patrick Maravilla.