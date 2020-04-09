Irish Rep Announces New Digital Series MEET THE MAKERS

Irish Repertory Theatre announced more online programming to bring the best of Irish theatre directly to their audiences over the coming weeks. Launching today, Thursday April 9, the Meet the Makers is a digital series of conversations with scholars and Irish Rep artists discussing their work and theatre in general. With episodes released every Thursday throughout the COVID-19 hiatus, this special series offers a behind-the-scenes look at Irish history, theatre, and the creative process. The lineup for the month of April is below, with additional programming to be released in the weeks that follow. Follow the hashtags #IRTMeettheMakers and #IrishRepOnline for Meet the Makers updates and new videos. All videos will also live on Irish Rep's website: www.irishrep.org/meetthemakers.

MEET THE MAKERS - April 2020

Thursday April 9

Meet the Makers of Irish Rep: Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O'Reilly

Irish Repertory Theatre co-founders Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director, and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director, discuss the company's history and mission with collaborator and Two by Friel director Conor Bagley. To view this conversation, click here.

Monday April 13

SPECIAL EPISODE - Meet the Makers: Bill Irwin on Samuel Beckett

Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) discusses Samuel Beckett and his recent Irish Rep production On Beckett in conversation with Irish Rep Individual Giving Manager Seth Bauer. This special episode is in honor of Samuel Beckett's birthday.

Thursday April 16

Meet the Maker: Lady Gregory

Irish literary scholar James Pethica (Professor of Theater and English, Williams College), actor Úna Clancy (Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory) and director Ciarán O'Reilly (Dublin Carol) discuss the history and impact of Lady Gregory and the creation of recent Irish Rep production Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory.

Thursday April 23

Meet the Makers: Aedín Moloney and Colum McCann

Actor Aedín Moloney (The Dead, 1904) and National Book Award-winning author Colum McCann (Let the Great World Spin) discuss James Joyce and Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom - the play they co-adapted from the final chapter of Joyce's Ulysses, which premiered at Irish Rep in the summer of 2019.

Thursday April 30

Meet the Makers: Irish Rep Stage Managers

In celebration of Actors' Equity Association's declaration of 2020 as #TheYearoftheStageManager, Pam Brusoski (A Child's Christmas in Wales), Jeff Davolt (Lady G), April Ann Kline (A Touch of the Poet) and Michael Palmer (Pumpgirl) - four of Irish Rep's most frequent stage managers - discuss their roles behind-the-scenes of your favorite productions.

Meet the Makers joins Irish Rep's ongoing initiative The Show Must Go Online, a series of homemade videos on their social media channels of Irish Rep company members performing their favorite songs, poems and monologues from Irish & Irish American plays, poets and musicians. The Show Must Go Online is hosted by Irish Rep company member Michael Mellamphy (The O'Casey Cycle, The Seafarer) and features Irish Rep company members and friends such as Gabriel Byrne, Melissa Errico, KT Sullivan, Bill Irwin and more. Follow hashtags #TheShowMustGoOnline and #IrishRepOnline for The Show Must Go Online updates and new videos. All videos also live on Irish Rep's website: www.irishrep.org/theshowmustgoonline.

All content can be found by using the hashtag #IrishRepOnline. You can follow Irish Rep and all their digital initiatives on all social media accounts:

Twitter: @IrishRep

Instagram: @Irish_Rep

Facebook: Facebook.com/IrishRep

YouTube: youtube.com/IrishRep





