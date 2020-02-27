Introducing Online Theater Classes for Dancing
BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre are joining forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!
Over the 10 weeks of classes, you'll study singing, acting or dance techniques (or all three!), taught by an all-star IAMT faculty - all from your home computer or mobile device.
You will be learning the Art of the Breath with 3 time Broadway performer and Tony Nominated producer, Michael Minarik.
You will learn how to be in the moment using your breath, and with this breath, become a true actor. We do not use method acting , sense memory acting, substitution or stanislavsky. This is truly an evolution of the past acting techniques which will rely only on the participant being mindful of his/her/their place in this world and their reaction to that breath, in that moment.
Each class will delve deeper into you being present in the moment that you are in. You will bring your characteristics to different circumstances which is the basis of acting. You will not "use" anyone else, you will not "pretend" to be singing to someone else, you will not "substitute" an acting partner for someone else. You will learn to just BE. And in that being, you will be present in the moment.
IAMT is the #1 post-secondary, two-year professional training program in New York City. We are looking to work with students who have the passion and desire to pursue a career in musical theatre. We believe in a positive approach to teaching by celebrating what is unique in you, while refining your unexplored potential. The Institute for American Musical Theatre, after only 3.5 years, has 2 students in Broadway shows, 7 National Tours, 3 off-Broadway shows and dozens or regional engagements! We have workshopped three brand new musicals by Tony award winners and established writing teams with dozens more to come! That, in addition to our unprecedented access to the industry, is why IAMT is becoming known simply as "Broadway's School". Join us and come learn from our amazing all professional faculty!
How Do Classes Work?
You will receive a private login to a secure site which will allow you to watch all classes in your series. Each week, for ten weeks new one-hour classes will be available on the secure site. You will be notified as each new class is posted, and can watch the class both instantly and on demand. All classes will remain available in your library to watch again, on-demand.
After watching each class, you'll have the ability to submit questions, comments and feedback to the instructors which will be answered in future episodes.
How Does Feedback Work?
For each series (Acting, Voice and Dance) that you sign up for, you will receive two opportunities to get feedback from IAMT instructors - giving you their insights into your progress, career advice, and next steps in your theatrical education journey.
Each week we will open up a schedule of 15-minute slots for you to sign up for, to connect you with your teacher for a 1:1 session. If there's a dance, scene or song to prepare, you will receive materials in advance so you are ready to go!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's land... (read more)
Breaking: Steve Buscemi, Chris Messina & More Join Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in NYTW's THREE SISTERS
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced
Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York prem... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!
La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway
Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway!... (read more)