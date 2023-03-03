Intrepid Museum To Host 9th Annual Girls In Science & Engineering Day

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will celebrate women in science, technology, engineering and math at the 9th annual Girls in Science and Engineering Day on Saturday, March 11, at the Intrepid Museum, located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue) from 11:00am-3:00pm.

Adult chaperoned teens, youth, school groups, and families of all ages are encouraged to attend the in-person event, which will feature hands-on experiences, exciting demonstrations and engaging discussions provided by Intrepid Museum staff, Cooper Union, Hudson River Park, Women in Aviation New York Chapter, invited mentors, and much more.

Guests are welcome to enjoy and explore the Museum throughout day.

The event is FREE with advance registration. Register here.

Girls in Science and Engineering Day is part of the Intrepid Museum's GOALS for Girls, a free yearlong program that sets rising ninth and tenth grade girls on a path to explore STEM subjects, particularly engineering and aerospace, as a passion and possible future career choice. The program integrates STEM disciplines into real-world experiences and applications, introduces girls to women role models active in STEM fields, and provides them with social and professional support.

"Since we launched GOALS for Girls 14 years ago, we have been recognized as an institution dedicated to inspiring the next generation of women in STEM," said Dr. Lynda Kennedy, Vice President of Education & Evaluation at the Intrepid Museum. "We are excited to once again host Girls in Science and Engineering Day and continue to highlight STEM pathways for girls."

Girls in Science and Engineering Day is made possible with generous support from Sam Darwish, Chairman & CEO of IHS Towers, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Motorola Solutions Foundation, ConEdison, and Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a private non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided missile submarine. The Museum is one of the world's most unique cultural institutions illuminating the intersection of history and innovation through the people who lived it and the technology that made extraordinary accomplishments possible.

The mission of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is to promote the awareness and understanding of history, science and service through its collections, exhibitions and programming in order to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth.