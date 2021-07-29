Intrepid Museum Presents Virtual Book Talk Featuring Jeffrey Kluger's New Book Holdout

On Tuesday, August 3, at 7:00pm ET, join the Intrepid Museum for a free virtual book talk with best-selling writer and Apollo 13 author Jeffrey Kluger, whose first adult novel, Holdout, releases August 3. The book follows the fictional character Walli Beckwith, a celebrated astronaut who works to raise environmental awareness during a mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

Legendary science journalist Jeffrey Kluger became a household name when his bestselling book, Apollo 13, went on to become a now classic, Academy Award-winning film starring Tom Hanks. Over his decades-long career, Kluger has authored award-winning journalism at TIME, while also penning other critically acclaimed nonfiction books and snagging an Emmy nomination for the brilliant web series, A Year in Space.

Kluger will be joined by the Intrepid Museum's Senior Advisor for Space Programs and former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino, who will be moderating the conversation. The virtual book talk will offer a behind the scenes look at the making of Holdout. Signed copies of the book are available to purchase.

The virtual talk will be streamed live from Intrepid Museum's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Registration is free and can be made here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intrepid-museum-presents-a-virtual-book-talk-tickets-159140899715