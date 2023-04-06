Interview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOON

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron are back for the new season of Schmigadoon, parodying musicals like Cabaret, Hair, Chicago, Pippin, and more!

The first two episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+, finding Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, and Jane Krakowski with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and '70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.

Watch the new interview here: