Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Interview: Aaron Tveit & Dove Cameron Reveal How They Prepared to Take on HAIR, CABARET & More in SCHMIGADOON

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon! season two are streaming now on Apple TV+.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron are back for the new season of Schmigadoon, parodying musicals like Cabaret, Hair, Chicago, Pippin, and more!

The first two episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+, finding Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, and Jane Krakowski with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Tveit and Cameron to discuss how they prepared to take on the musicals of the '60s and '70s this season, how their experiences onstage prepare them for the series, and what musical they would want to live in.

Watch the new interview here:





Related Stories
Interview: Ann Harada & Jaime Camil on Returning to SCHMIGADOON! Photo
Interview: Ann Harada & Jaime Camil on Returning to SCHMIGADOON!
Ann Harada and Jaime Camil are back for a new season of Schmigadoon! The pair discusses why filming the show is like being in a 'theatre company,' hints of their season one characters coming through in their season two characters, and what the expect from the rest of the season. Watch the video interview now!
Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel CHICAGO in SCHMIGADOON Photo
Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel CHICAGO in SCHMIGADOON
The video clip, from the second episode “Doorway To Where,” features Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, and Aaron Tveit. In the clip, Krakowski plays Bobbie Flanagan, referencing the character of Billy Flynn from Chicago and the recently gender-bent character of Bobbie from the 2021 revival of Company.
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two Photo
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!
Interview: Cecily Strong & Keegan Michael-Key Are Gearing Up for SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Photo
Interview: Cecily Strong & Keegan Michael-Key Are Gearing Up for SCHMIGADOON! Season 2
Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. Watch a video of Key and Strong discussing what to expect from the new season, their favorite musical numbers, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share