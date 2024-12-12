Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Willemijn Verkaik has once again lent her powerful voice to Idina Menzel in the German and Dutch adaptations of the Wicked film. Verkaik, who originated the role of Elphaba in the Dutch and German productions, returns to OZ dubbing a cameo sequence during 'One Short Day.'

In the German adaptation, her cameo is alongside Original German Glinda Lucy Scherer who dubs the voice of Kristin Chenoweth.

Willemijn Verkaik’s connection to Wicked spans decades and continents. She portrayed the green-skinned heroine in German, Dutch, Broadway, and West End productions, earning her international acclaim and making her the only actress to play the role in as many productions and languages.

This collaboration is not the first time Verkaik has voiced a character originally brought to life by Idina Menzel. She previously dubbed Menzel’s Elsa in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen II. Her ability to match Menzel’s tone and emotion has been widely praised, creating a seamless experience for audiences across languages.

Willemijn Verkaik’s musical career began in the Netherlands, where she studied at the Rotterdam Conservatory. Over the years, she has starred in numerous acclaimed productions, including Ghost, Come from Away, Tarzan, and Rebecca.

Recently, she joined the cast of & Juliet in Germany, where she portrays Anne Hathaway.