International Contemporary Ensemble Presents SOUND IS AN OPENING At Abrons Arts Center

International Contemporary Ensemble appears at the Playhouse Theater at Abrons Arts Center for its first installment of SOUND IS AN OPENING, curated by eddy kwon, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are free and RSVPs will be honored on a first come, first served, basis. A reservation does not guarantee entry.

SOUND IS AN OPENING, a three part series, will gather artists of the International Contemporary Ensemble community who have dynamic and varied connections to diaspora, and whose work creates, expands, and reframes spaces of home, transformation, and transgression.

The first installment of SOUND IS AN OPENING: exhalation features three unique composer-performers in an exploration of voice, presence, and ritual, and includes a world premiere commission by Charmaine Lee, together with solo performances by eddy kwon and Jen Shyu.

"The artists in this first installment of SOUND IS AN OPENING, Charmaine Lee and Jen Shyu, are, in their distinct way, master builders: of keys, of doors, of spaces, and of worlds. In particular, their use of voice-both as a limitless instrument of expressive sound, and as an instrument of transformation-is distinct, potent, and utterly compelling," said curator eddy kwon. "Diasporic experience, like all human experience, is mosaic, and our common edges are still, in a way, markers of difference. SOUND IS AN OPENING is one humble attempt to share, over several events, this spectrum of diverse life experience, perspectives, and practices, to do this with tenderness and honesty, and to invite us all into a space of inspired openness."

Additional SOUND IS AN OPENING events to be announced.

Concert Information

SOUND IS AN OPENING: exhalation

Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:30pm

Playhouse Theater at the Abrons Arts Center | 466 Grand St (at Pitt St) | New York, NY 10002

Tickets: Free. RSVP at https://ci.ovationtix.com/209/performance/11092323?performanceId=11092323.

Link: https://www.abronsartscenter.org/program/sound-is-an-opening-iii-exhalation/