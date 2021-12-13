In-Person Choral Singing For Adults 55+ Returns To Upper West Side

New York City older adults who love to sing can join together in person when Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America's largest choral organization for adults over 55, returns to Broadway Presbyterian Church for the winter/spring session of its New York City Encore Chorale, a local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras.

After its successful fall season, Encore is accepting registration now for its 15-week program that begins January 12, 2022. Encore welcomes back conductor Bernadette Hoke, an active pianist, organist, conductor, and collaborative musician in the New York City area. No auditions are necessary. Encore's mission is to provide an accessible arts education and performance opportunities for older adults regardless of ability or experience.

For those who prefer to sing virtually, Encore is also offering its popular Encore University, a comprehensive online program of singing plus enrichment courses in music history, music theory, dance and movement classes and more. New York City Encore Chorale singers can combine both in-person singing with online classes for a full musical experience.

"Singing is so uplifting for older adults, especially those who live alone, and we are thrilled to be back in New York City with both our in-person and online programs," said Joshua Vickery, CEO of Encore Creativity for Older Adults, an Annapolis based non-profit organization celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2022.

New York City Encore Chorale will meet at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 W. 114th Street, on Wednesdays, starting January 12th, 2022 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Tuition is $240.00 per person for the 15-week session. Tuition for the 10-week all-inclusive online program with up to 150 classes is $185.00 per semester per person. The New York City Encore Chorale will follow all City, State and Federal Covid-19 guidelines. For more information and registration, visit www.encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.

Founded in 2007, Encore Creativity for Older Adults has more than 1,500 singers in 26 in-person ensembles across the nation, including Chorales and ROCKS programs and Sentimental Journey Singers, a choir for those with early Alzheimer's and memory impairment, a vibrant online university, plus summer camp, winter retreat and travel abroad programs.