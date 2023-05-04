Idina Menzel, Jinkx Monsoon & More Join 'Drag Isn't Dangerous' Telethon

Idina Menzel, Jinkx Monsoon, Tom Kitt, and more have joined the lineup of the Drag Isn't Dangerous Telethon.

The organizers of "Drag Isn't Dangerous," the biggest fundraising effort to combat recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation to date, are proud to announce that an overwhelming wave of entertainment industry talent, executives and businesses have signed on to participate in the live telethon broadcast worldwide Sunday, May 7 at moment.co/dangerous.

The lineup also includes Frankie Grande, Henry Platt, Bridget Everett, Emma Hunton, Isaac Mizrahi, Jesse Eisenberg, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joey McIntyre, Lance Bass, Melissa McCarthy, Michelle Visage, Nina West, Peppermint, Sarah Hyland, Sarah Silverman, Scott Hoying, Stephen Trask, and more.

The official pre-show donation page for "Drag Isn't Dangerous" is available here. For more information and updates on the "Drag Isn't Dangerous" campaign, visit here.

The initiative is created by Producer Entertainment Group (PEG), a full-service artist management firm, record label and production company representing many of the world's top drag queens and LGBTQIA+ talent.

PEG is joined by a coalition of media groups and companies including Warner Music Group's ADA, ACLU, GRAMMY Museum, Amazon's Glamazon, UTA, Concord, GLAAD, HeadCount.org, Q.Digital, OUTtv, Five Senses Reeling/Obsessed, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka, Loyal Studios, DeleteMe, Victory Institute, Black Queer Town Hall and others who are contributing significant funds and/or resources to the cause. See below for a full list of participating talent.

The highlight of the campaign is a one-night-only telethon on Sunday, May 7, at www.moment.co/dangerous. Hosted by a wide range of drag performers and celebrities, the event will feature a mix of live and pre-taped performances, appearances, and testimonials from drag performers, LGBTQIA+ entertainers and celebrity allies, as well as a live celebrity phone bank accepting callers' donations.

Select cities have also signed on for in-person watch events. These fine cities will play host to the telethon; New York @ VERS NYC, El Paso, TX @ Touch Bar, Milwaukee, WI @ This Is It, Seattle, WA @ Flying Lion Brewery and in West Hollywood, CA @ Stache West Hollywood & Kitchen 24 with more being added.