Ian McKellen, Jennifer Saunders, Harriet Thorpe and More Take Part in AN EVENING AT JOE'S Virtual Fundraiser

On November 26 at 8pm, a third virtual fundraising event to benefit Joe Allen's in the UK will be taking place! The event will feature Ian McKellen and Jennifer Saunders in conversation with Harriet Thorpe, alongside the likes of Christopher Biggins, Lesley Joseph, Amanda Barrie, Maureen Lipman and Gyles Brandreth.

The event will feature performances filmed live across London and New York including "Lullaby of Broadway" from 42nd Street filmed in Trafalgar Square with David Bedella leading the cast. Also appearing in the virtual event are Dan Gillespie Sells, Anna-Jane Casey, Chita Rivera and more.

The prior two virtual fundraisers took place on July 4th and Sept 5th, and so far £14,790 has been raised.

See a trailer for the event below!

To donate to Joe Allen's CLICK HERE!

