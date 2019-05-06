INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/6

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/5/2019.

Of note this week, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune began previews with a heavily comped first performances to celebrate Terrence McNally's 25th Broadway production, and director Arin Arbus' Broadway debut.

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 297,097 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,151,624. The average ticket price was $114.95.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -6.24%. Versus last year, attendance was up 0.84%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -10.48% vs. last week and down -7.68% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.95 is down $-5.45 compared to last week and down $-10.61 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($314,335), BE MORE CHILL ($411,116), INK ($428,622), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($429,388), ALL MY SONS ($469,296)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-390,677), FROZEN ($-347,800), MEAN GIRLS ($-306,406), THE LION KING ($-229,977), BE MORE CHILL ($-219,706)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($54.04), KING KONG ($68.62), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($78.74), THE PROM ($80.06), BEETLEJUICE ($81.19)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (36.27%), KING KONG (42.31%), BE MORE CHILL (46.96%), THE PROM (50.72%), MY FAIR LADY (51.5%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

KING KONG (65%), KING LEAR (66.2%), BE MORE CHILL (68%), THE FERRYMAN (69.7%), THE PROM (78.9%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BEETLEJUICE (-1891), FROZEN (-1764), BE MORE CHILL (-1548), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-1440), KING KONG (-1135)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds