WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/6

 May. 6, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/5/2019.

Of note this week, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune began previews with a heavily comped first performances to celebrate Terrence McNally's 25th Broadway production, and director Arin Arbus' Broadway debut.

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 297,097 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,151,624. The average ticket price was $114.95.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and the same vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -6.24%. Versus last year, attendance was up 0.84%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -10.48% vs. last week and down -7.68% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $114.95 is down $-5.45 compared to last week and down $-10.61 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,188,340
THE LION KING $2,221,394
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,767,464
WICKED $1,610,389
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $1,602,693


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($314,335), BE MORE CHILL ($411,116), INK ($428,622), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($429,388), ALL MY SONS ($469,296)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TOOTSIE $297,768
INK $101,127
HADESTOWN $96,006
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME $17,584
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $11,279


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-390,677), FROZEN ($-347,800), MEAN GIRLS ($-306,406), THE LION KING ($-229,977), BE MORE CHILL ($-219,706)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $296.45
THE LION KING $164.05
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $153.23
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $151.92
HADESTOWN $142.00


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($54.04), KING KONG ($68.62), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($78.74), THE PROM ($80.06), BEETLEJUICE ($81.19)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 127.52%
HAMILTON 105.21%
ALADDIN 101.5%
AIN'T TOO PROUD 100.1%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 97.91%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (36.27%), KING KONG (42.31%), BE MORE CHILL (46.96%), THE PROM (50.72%), MY FAIR LADY (51.5%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.7%
HAMILTON 101.8%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.3%
HADESTOWN 101.2%
COME FROM AWAY 101.2%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
KING KONG (65%), KING LEAR (66.2%), BE MORE CHILL (68%), THE FERRYMAN (69.7%), THE PROM (78.9%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1095
TOOTSIE 877
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME 100
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS 79
HADESTOWN 16


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
BEETLEJUICE (-1891), FROZEN (-1764), BE MORE CHILL (-1548), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-1440), KING KONG (-1135)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

From This Author BWW Special



  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/6
  • Global Roundup 5/3 - JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE PRINCE OF EGYPT AND MORE!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: May 2, 2019
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/29
  • Global Roundup 4/26 - Patti LuPone, INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, SPELLING BEE Cancellation, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: April 25, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup