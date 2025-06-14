IN SEARCH OF US by TriBeCa Festival and Onassis ONX-The Future of Storytelling

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tribeca Festival’s Immersive Program, In Search of Us is captivating guests now through June 29th. Presented by Tribeca Festival and Onassis ONX, this exhibition spotlights the future of storytelling through immersive art, XR, and new media. We love that the location on Water Street is very convenient to major subway lines and just steps from South Street Seaport. The cost of a ticket is only $20 and the hours are ideal for guest of all ages whether it’s a family outing, friends gathering, date night or just go solo. Plan to spend about 2 hours exploring and engaging.

In Search of Us showcases 11 incredible, imaginative works across VR, AR, video games, sound installations, and generative AI. The presentation brings together world premieres and site-specific commissions from some of the most visionary artists working today.

Here are just a four of the eleven stunning and fascinating works!

AI & Me: The Confessional and AI Ego by Daniela Nedovescu and Octavian Mot - Part of the AI & Me series, The Confessional and AI Ego dive into the provocative dynamics between humans and artificial intelligence. Sit down and see what AI thinks of you—funny, raw, and completely unapologetic.

Fragile Home by Ondřej Moravec and Victoria Lopukhina - Fragile Home is a mixed reality experience that transforms its surroundings into a Ukrainian home, populating the virtual domestic space with objects, voices, and melodies that tell a story of displacement, memory, and resilience.

Boreal Dreams by Jakob Kudsk Steensen - In this dynamic simulation, Boreal Dreams delves into the relationship between climate and consciousness, exploring how environmental shifts impact how we dream, think, and sleep. Traverse the Boreal zone in a fully realized virtual world based on fieldwork, data collection, and real time technology.

There Goes Nikki by Idris Brewster, Michele Stephenson, and Joe Brewster - There Goes Nikki is an AR ode to the late poet Nikki Giovanni in which Giovanni recites her poem “Quilting the Black-eyed Pea (We’re going to Mars)”. Set against a cosmic backdrop and guided by her voice, the experience leads viewers on a journey through black memory, imagination, and liberation. Poetry becomes a portal to the universe Giovanni imagined for herself, and for all of us.

The moment for immersive opportunities NYC is here. In Search of Us presents hi-tech museum-quality installations, inviting everyone to step into the power of immersive storytelling. You don’t have to be tech savvy to become involved in every aspect of In Search of Us. There are helpful, knowledgeable guides throughout the exhibition that will walk you through the instillations whether you choose to use the VR headsets, view new media, or engage with an augmented reality experience.

Onassis ONX is the organization behind 2024’s Group Hug at WSA and BAM’s TECHNE. In Search of Us demonstrates how Onassis ONX is leading the charge in merging art and tech to showcase how groundbreaking immersion can get new audiences excited about art.

In Search of Us is located at WSA on 161 Water Street, NYC. For ticketing, hours, and more information, please visit: Tribeca Immersive 2025: IN SEARCH OF US — Onassis ONX.

Photo Credit: Mikhail Mishin