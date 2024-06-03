ILLINOISE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG And OH, MARY! Take Top Honors At LGBTQ Critics' Dorian Theater Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics' 39 theater wing members gave Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along and Oh, Mary! top honors in the group's second annual Dorian Theater Awards, honoring the best of 2023-24's Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, mainstream to LGBTQ+.

The revival if Merrily We Roll Along, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's beloved tale of evolving friendships, nabbed four Dorian Awards, including Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival. Star Jonathan Groff took Best Lead Performance in a Musical, while costar Daniel Radcliffe scored two kudos: Best Featured Performance in a Musical and GALECA's trademark Broadway Showstopper Award, the latter for his dynamic rendition of the tune "Franklin Sheppard, Inc."

Stereophonic, David Adjmi's new play about a fame-hungry rock band recording an album circa 1976, won Outstanding Broadway Play and Outstanding Broadway Ensemble. In a tie, the production's costar Sarah Pidgeon and Kara Young of the lively satire Purlie Victorious both won Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play.

Illinoise, the dance musical directed by noted choreographer Justin Peck (see Stephen Spielberg's big-screen version of West Side Story) and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury-and inspired by pop star Sufjan Stevens' titular, semi-autobiographical album-took Outstanding Broadway Musical. The tale of a young gay man wracked with trauma, Illinoise also earned Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production.

Sarah Paulson (who won a Dorian in 2017 for TV's American Crime Story) won Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play for Appropriate, playwright Branden Jacob-Jenkins's searing look at a white Southern family dealing with the legacy of their recently deceased father. Appropriate, first mounted in 2013, was named Outstanding Broadway Play Revival.

Cole Escola's outlandish comedy, Oh, Mary!, dominated the group's Off-Broadway categories, winning for outstanding production, LGBTQ production and the division's two performance categories. Escola managed a Dorian for his turn as, yes, Mary Todd Lincoln, while costar Conrad Ricamora triumphed as Mary's husband, Abe. Moreover, Escola-who costarred in the Dorian TV Award-nominated series Difficult People and At Home with Amy Sedaris-was named LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season, making the firebrand the first honoree of this newly added Dorian Award.

GALECA's career achievement accolade here, the LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award, went to venerable playwright Paula Vogel.

"We're thrilled to be able to pay respect to Ms. Vogel's lifelong contributions to the American theater, as well as to her ongoing support of the LGBTQ community," said Cary Wong, the group's Off-Broadway Lead. Vogel won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1999 for her play, How I Learned to Drive. Her incredible body of work includes The Baltimore Waltz, Hot 'N Throbbing, The Mineola Twins and Indecent, which garnered Vogel her first Tony nomination for Best Play in 2017. Vogel's latest lauded play, Mother Play, currently on Broadway, counted four Dorian nominations this year.

2024 Dorian Theater Awards-List of Winners:

Outstanding Broadway Musical

Here Lies Love

Hell's Kitchen

**Illinoise

Lempicka

The Outsiders

Suffs

Outstanding Broadway Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Just for Us

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

**Stereophonic

Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

**Merrily We Roll Along

The Who's Tommy

Outstanding Broadway Play Revival

**Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who's Tommy

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

**Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Alex Edelman, Just For Us

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Laurie Metcalf, Grey House

**Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical

Hannah Cruz, Suffs

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love

**Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play - TIE

Brittany Adebumola, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt

Alex Brightman, The Shark is Broken

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Elle Fanning, Appropriate

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Jay O. Sanders, Purlie Victorious

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

**Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

**Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

**Illinoise

Lempicka

Mother Play

Outstanding Broadway Ensemble

Here Lies Love

Illinoise

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Merrily We Roll Along

Suffs

**Stereophonic

The Broadway Showstopper Award - To a standout production number or scene

Appropriate, "Epilogue: The Plantation Decays"

Illinoise, "Chicago"

Lempicka, "Woman Is"

**Merrily We Roll Along, "Franklin Shepard, Inc."

The Outsiders, "The Rumble"

Outstanding Off-Broadway Production

All the Devils Are Here

The Ally

The Connector

**Oh, Mary!

Primary Trust

Teeth

Outstanding LGBTQ Off-Broadway Production

Bark of Millions

Eddie Izzard's Hamlet

Make Me Gorgeous

**Oh, Mary!

Teeth

Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Production

Charles Busch, Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy

Nicholas Christopher, Jelly's Last Jam

**Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

William Jackson Harper, Primary Trust

Moses Ingram, Sunset Baby

Rachel Bay Jones, Here We Are

Alyse Alan Louis, Teeth

Taylor Mac, Bark of Millions

Ruthie Ann Miles, The Light in the Piazza

Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear

Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here

Outstanding Featured Performance in an Off-Broadway Production

Susan Blommaert, Grief Hotel

Marylouise Burke, Infinite Life

Bobby Cannavale, Here We Are

Micaela Diamond, Here We Are

Joaquina Kalukango, Jelly's Last Jam

Julia Lester, I Can Get it For You Wholesale

Steven Pasquale, Teeth

David Hyde Pierce, Here We Are

**Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

James Scully, Oh, Mary!

Jennifer Van Dyck, Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy

Anna Zavelson, The Light in the Piazza

LGBTQ Theater Artist of the Season

**Cole Escola

Michael Greif

Jonathan Groff

Michael R. Jackson

Sarah Paulson

Conrad Ricamora

LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award - For a lifelong commitment to creating art that inspires empathy, truth and equity

Charles Busch

André De Shields

Christopher Durang (nominated posthumously)

Taylor Mac

**Paula Vogel

About GALECA

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics and its Dorian Awards honor the best in film, television and, under its theater wing, Broadway and Off-Broadway. More than 500 members strong, GALECA reminds society that the world values the informed Q+ eye on everything entertainment. A nonprofit organization, GALECA also advocates for better pay, access and respect for entertainment journalists, especially the underrepresented.