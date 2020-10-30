IF THE FATES ALLOW: A HADESTOWN HOLIDAY ALBUM Announces Track Listing

Songs featured on the album include Thank God It’s Christmas, Sleigh Ride, Come Healing, Song of the Magi and more.

Today, Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records announced the track listing for If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album, which will be released digitally and on CD on Friday, November 20. Pre-orders for the album are now being accepted at www.broadwayrecords.com or on Amazon at https://amzn.to/30OFQza.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album offers both solace and celebration as we head into a winter season like no other. Starring Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as The Fates, the album also features guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony Award® and Grammy Award®-winning musical singing beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown's Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Hadestown music director Liam Robinson, as well as gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that has made Mitchell's groundbreaking musical a phenomenon.

This album is sure to lift your spirits and keep you livin' it up this holiday season.

The album will feature:

· "Thank God It's Christmas"

· "Sleigh Ride"

· "Come Healing" featuring Tony Award nominee Patrick Page

· "Song of the Magi" featuring Jewelle Blackman

· "Lo, How A Rose E'er Blooming"

· "Purple Snowflakes" featuring Kay Trinidad

· "Blue Christmas" featuring Tony Award winner André De Shields

· "Winter Song" featuring Grammy Award winners Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada

· "Gift for an Angel" featuring Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer

· "Someday at Christmas"

· "The Longest Winter" by Tony Award nominee Amber Gray

· "8 Days (of Hanukkah)"

· "'Twas The Night"

· "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album is produced by Grammy Award winner David Lai, Tony Award winner Todd Sickafoose, Robinson, and Gonzalez-Nacer and is executive produced by Van Dean and Mara Isaacs.

ABOUT HADESTOWN:

Hadestown is the acclaimed new musical by Mitchell, developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin and is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The musical was preparing to mark its first anniversary of sold out performances on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) when, on Thursday, March 12, the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown from Sing It Again Records is available on CD, vinyl, and streaming. To date, the album has been streamed over 125M times.

The show will launch a National Tour shortly. In its first year, the tour will visit more than 30 cities coast to coast.

Hadestown is produced on Broadway by Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

