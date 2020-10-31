ICYMI: Watch the Top 5 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Season 2!
Who made it through to our high school top 5? Watch to find out!
Next on Stage is back with season 2 of our online singing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 5? Want to hear what the judges had to say about their performances? Check out the episode below!
Meet the high school top 5 HERE!
An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo
Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production....
Eddie Perfect Releases BEETLEJUICE - THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! THE DEMOS! for Halloween
Ghostlight Records has announced that the new album from Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice – The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! will be available as a Hallowee...
Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
Actors' Equity Association has released a statement after signing a memorandum of understanding with Walt Disney World regarding layoffs of most of th...
VIDEO: THE TODAY SHOW Hosts Reveal Their 'Best of Broadway' 2020 Halloween Costumes
The Today Show hosts always put together a great Halloween costume theme and this year they're showing Broadway some love!...
VIDEO: David Hyde Pierce, Carolee Carmello, Liz Callaway, and Most Perform in BRING BACK BROADWAY: A VOTE BLUE VIDEO
The video stars Cameron Amandus, Bryan Batt , John Bolton, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Taylor Crousore, Jackie Hoffman, Chris Anthony Giles, Jason...
How Em Jaccs' RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
We got to chat with TikTok creator Em Jaccs, whose Ratatouille musical number has inspired an entire show that TikTok fans are demanding to bring to B...