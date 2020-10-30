Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 5!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the high school category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.
Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School
On My Way from Violet
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre
Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
Click Here for More Information on Charlie Wehde
Gabriel De Los Santos from Kearny High School
You'll Be Back from Hamilton
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los Santos
Haiden Pederson
Dyin' Ain't So Bad from Bonnie & Clyde
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson
Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School
Moments in the Woods from Into the Woods
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie
And the judges saved...
Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA
No One Else from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Click Here for More Information on Ava Nicole Frances
Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, Brittney Johnson, and special guest judge Derek Klena saved Ava Nicole Frances.
