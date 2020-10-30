Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 5!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the high school category.

Oct. 30, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.

Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School


On My Way from Violet
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre

Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School


Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
Click Here for More Information on Charlie Wehde

Gabriel De Los Santos from Kearny High School


You'll Be Back from Hamilton
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los Santos

Haiden Pederson


Dyin' Ain't So Bad from Bonnie & Clyde
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson

Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School


Moments in the Woods from Into the Woods
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie

And the judges saved...

Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA


No One Else from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
Click Here for More Information on Ava Nicole Frances

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, Brittney Johnson, and special guest judge Derek Klena saved Ava Nicole Frances.


