Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 5!

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 5 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 5.

And the judges saved...

Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA

No One Else from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, Brittney Johnson, and special guest judge Derek Klena saved Ava Nicole Frances.

