Hunter College Announces Brand New Lineup Of Virtual Series Hunter@Home
Members of the Hunter College community from across the globe are invited to tune in to the newly launched Hunter@Home. The virtual series presents lectures, readings, and discussions covering a wide range of topics as opportunities for the Hunter College community and friends to thrive and learn in moments that can provide relief.
Tune in to this week's Hunter@Home events: From Schoolteacher to "The Queen of Cake", a conversation with Sylvia Weinstock and Cristina Alesci; Making Anxiety Our Ally During the Pandemic, a conversation between Tracy Dennis-Tiwary and Evelyn Behar; and Time to Talk: What You Need to Know About Your Child's Speech and LanguageDevelopment with Dr. Michelle MacRoy-Higgins and Carlyn Kolker.
Hunter@Home events take place via livestream with new topics available every week through this ongoing initiative encouraging colleagues and friends to stay up to date on major issues and in touch with one another during a time of social distancing as the Hunter community stays home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. After the livestreams end, recorded programs are available to view on "Hunter on Demand".
Zoom Online Video Conferencing links to each virtual event are shared with attendees that RSVP. Reservations to one of Hunter@Home's upcoming discussions and events can be made here.
RSVPs can now be made for the following upcoming Hunter@Home events:
Wednesday, May 27 at 6:00 p.m. - From Schoolteacher to "The Queen of Cake"
Sylvia Weinstock, Hunter College Alumna '51, in conversation with Cristina Alesci, CNN Business and Politics Correspondent, followed by live, virtual Q+A.
Wednesday, June 3 at 3:00 p.m. - Making Anxiety Our Ally During the Pandemic
A conversation between Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, Professor in the Department of Psychology and Evelyn Behar, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology, followed by live, virtual Q+A.
Tuesday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. - Time to Talk: What You Need to Know About Your Child's Speech and Language Development
Discussion with Dr. Michelle MacRoy-Higgins, Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, and Carolyn Kolker, Brooklyn-based writer, followed by live, virtual Q+A.
