Hudson River Park Reveals 25th Annual Blues BBQ Festival Lineup

Hudson River Park has unveiled the lineup for the 25th annual Blues BBQ Festival on Saturday, August 16th, from 1:00 to 9:00 pm at Pier 76. The all-day celebration features soulful blues music from world-renowned artists and popular local acts, accompanied by delicious barbecue from top-notch restaurants from around the city and refreshing drinks in a unique venue. This year's celebration features two live stages, a blues dance floor with free lessons, hot sauce duels, a riverfront marketplace, games, and more!

Serving barbecue and tunes since 1999 and marking its 25th anniversary this year, the Blues BBQ Festival is the longest-running free blues festival in the New York Region. This year, the Blues BBQ Festival is sponsored by Hudson River Park Friends, Jazz Foundation of America, Rivian, Lagunitas, and Tito's Vodka. Media partners include WBGO, WFUV, and WNYC. The festival is part of Hudson River Park's 2025 public programming, which features hundreds of free and fun events for all ages all year long.

“Hudson River Park created our Blues BBQ event 25 years ago, back when the park was pretty much an idea as opposed to the treasured open space it has since become. Even then, Blues BBQ attracted a crowd, but now, it's an institution, not to mention also one of the highlights of our summer programming season," said Noreen Doyle, President & CEO of Hudson River Park Trust. “We're so grateful to our partners at Hudson River Park Friends and the Jazz Foundation of America for helping us bring this tradition of American music and food back to New Yorkers this summer.”

“Hudson River Park Friends is honored to support the 25th Blues BBQ Festival, bringing another incredible year of blues music and barbecue to Pier 76, " said Connie Fishman, Hudson River Park Friends Executive Director. “We're excited to bring fans of blues music and barbecue together again for one of our signature summer events, featuring live music, flavorful local eats, and a full day of fun events. Join us at Hudson River Park and be part of this unforgettable festival!”

The Blues BBQ Main Stage continues its tradition of offering a world-class lineup that celebrates the rich and diverse sounds of the blues genre. The show kicks off with an energizing performance from Ivy Ford, a rising star in the Chicago blues scene. Following Ford, visitors will be treated to electrifying sets from Nikki Hill and her powerhouse band, as well as Grammy-nominated accordion player, C.J. Chenier accompanied by The Red Hot Louisiana Band. Blues and jazz singer Dawn Tyler Watson, and 2019 Juno-winner, will continue the show with a thrilling vocal display. The evening will close with a soulful finale by The Blackburn Brothers, an award-winning Canadian blues band composed of a core group of three siblings, known for their infectious and feel-good energy.

The Second Stage, which is presented by the Jazz Foundation of America, will showcase amazing local talent in a more intimate setting. Performers include Minneapolis R&B legend Jimmy Hill and the Allstarz, Blues Hall of Fame vocalist, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Kalb, and Seydurah Avecmoi who will delight with a mix of Motown, Blues, and Rock.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Bark BBQ, and Jase's BBQ are back this year, serving up signature, mouthwatering barbecue as attendees enjoy an incredible day of live music. Dickson's also returns, offering artisanal meats and house-made sausages. Another returning joint is Kimchi Smoke Barbecue, which blends award-winning barbecue with traditional Korean American flavors. New to the festival is Tikkun BBQ, Astoria's beloved pop-up, known for setting up in unconventional places. Attendees will also be able to enjoy refreshing beverages from Lagunitas and Tito's Vodka.

In addition to the music and barbecue, this year's celebration will feature a number of fun activities for all ages. The Blues Dance Floor will feature dance classes from Blues Dance NY. Anyone can take a free class between main stage acts and then dance the day away right on the river. And this year the Blues Kids Zone will feature entertaining activities for our youngest music lovers.