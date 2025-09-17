How to Win Tickets to NBC's WICKED Concert with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Bidding has commenced on a package for a lucky winner and guest to attend the previously announced NBC Wicked concert special, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. For the highest bidder, the package includes two tickets to the taping of Wicked: One Wonderful Night special on NBC, set for 6 pm on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Having opened on September 16 here, the auction will end on September 19 at 2:00 PM EDT. No filming will be allowed at the event, with attendees required to check their phones upon arrival. Attendees must also be 18 years of age or older. The package does not include airfare to Los Angeles.

For the concert special, Erivo and Grande will be joined by their co-stars and other surprise guests to perform many songs from the first movie, as well as a sampling of music from Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters on November 21. The special will premiere on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, before streaming the next day on Peacock.

The listing is part of the online 39th Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand auction, which precedes the annual in-person event taking place on Sunday, September 21. Winning proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Find out how to get early access to tickets and see the film early with a Prime membership here.