How to Watch the 2018 Tony Awards Online!

The time is nigh! The American Theatre Wing's 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network this Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you comprehensive coverage of this year's awards from the red carpet to the closing number! For theater fans who may not have access to a television, check out other available options to view the ceremony:

CBS All-Access

CBS will offer an outlet for fans to watch the Awards live on their phones, tablets or computers. The service requires a subscription fee of $5.99/month and is available in select markets. Visit CBS.com/allaccess for more details and to sign up for a free trial for the service.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV is offering live streaming of the TONY AWARDS in select cities throughout the country. The service requires a subscription fee of $40/month. Click here for more details.

Hulu Live-TV

Hulu offers a new streaming cable service featuring, in most cases, the CBS network. The service requires a subscription fee starting at $39.99/month. For details and to sign up for a free week-long trial, click here.

PlayStation Vue

Viewers can watch through PlayStaion Vue from a web browser, or through apps on iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Roku, Google Chromcast and Amazon Fire TV. Click here for details and to sign up for a free trial.

fuboTV



Viewers can watch via MacPC, Mobile (iOS, Android), Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast. Subscriptions start at $44.99/month. Click here to sign up.

DirectTV Now



Tune in on Mac/PC, Mobile (iOS, Android), Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast. Subscriptions start at $35/month. Click here to sign up.

Social Media @TheTonyAwards

You can follow the events of the evening on social media. @TheTonyAwards will be sharing behind-the-scenes updates on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter throughout the evening with live red carpet coverage kicking off at 5:30 p.m. ET.

INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTS

United Kingdom- Elaine Paige will host a special program covering the 72nd Annual Tony Awards® including performances from the Tony ceremony. The special will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2.

Japan- WOWOW

Canada- Bell's CTV

Latin America, Central and South America-PRAMER'S FILM & ARTS (AMC)

Australia- Foxtel's Arena

New Zealand- Sky Network Arts Channel

Armed Forces Network Television- Available to the US Armed Forces stationed outside of the United States. (Check listings)

China- Broadcast on BestTV and Tencent Video

