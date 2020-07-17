How You Can Help Save Un-Employed Artists on Broadway and Beyond

As Broadway artists buckle down for an extended period of unemployment, many arts workers around the country prepare for the same bumpy road. Just last month, the Broadway League announced that Broadway will remain closed through at least the rest of the year, meaning that performers, musicians, craftsmen, designers and more will remain out of work. That trend doesn't end in New York City.

"Countless regional theaters have made the exact same decision as Broadway, and are voluntarily postponing their seasons and putting the safety and health of their audiences and workers first. These responsible decisions mean that the industry will need support so that when it is safe to reopen, the arts can go back to work and help the entire economy recover," said Brandon Lorenz, National Director of Communications and Public Policy for Actors' Equity Association.

What can you do to help keep unemployed artists from Broadway and regional theatres afloat? A recent campaign from David Patridge is seeking signatures to extend the $600/week Unemployment Compensation through the rest of 2020. "People like me who have invested 38 years of my life to be at the top of my game working on Broadway. The extra $2400 monthly has allowed me to have a grain of hope that I can hold on long enough living in one of the most expensive areas in the country," he writes. "If I lose it, I will need to sell my place and move away from NYC. Hundreds of thousands more are in the same position all over the country. We are ready to work but work is not ready for us."

Click here to join the already 60K+ who support the effort.

Additionally, "Be An #ArtsHero" is an intersectional grassroots campaign to get the U.S. Senate to pass emergency Arts relief, and you can take part in the movement. The campaign just launched a 1-minute video challenge in an effort to highlight the 5.1 million Americans employed in the U.S. Arts & Culture sector, who have been impacted by the health crisis, highlighting the need for all 100 U.S. Senators to pass massive economic relief for the Arts & Culture sector by August 1st. How can you participate? Follow these simple steps:

Visit BeAnArtsHero.com to download the Action Packet for step-by-step instructions on how individuals and organizations can take the necessary steps to convince all 100 U.S. Senators to pass massive Arts relief by August 1st.

Do the 1-minute video challenge. Sample script available HERE.

-Record a 1-minute video

-Share how the crisis has impacted you and why we need all 100 U.S. Senators to "Be An #ArtsHero"

-Tag your Senators and @BeAnArtsHero

-Nominate a friend or celebrity to do the challenge

-Post to social media with #ArtsHero and email video to: ArtsHeroVideo@gmail.com

-Contact your Senators: call, write, tweet, tag and ask them, "Will you Be An #ArtsHero"? - the Action Packet has template letters.

-Share the resource graphics on your websites, social media profiles, and email newsletters.

-Follow "Be An Arts Hero" on social media and use #ArtsHero.

Need further guidance? BroadwayWorld has created a quick and easy way for you to tweet your Senators. Simply locate your representative using the tool below and click 'Send Tweet' to help petition for additional arts unemployment assistance.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You